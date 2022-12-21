“He’s a really mature young man,” Kelly said. “He’s about all the right things.”

Kelly, in a Zoom conference call with the media, said most of the conversations with Moore centered around team culture.

Head coach Chip Kelly, who is wrapping up his fifth season in Westwood, secured a national letter of intent (NLI) from 13 of 14 committed high school prospects in the 2023 class — headlined by five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King.

The UCLA football program made its early signings official Wednesday, the first day of the three-day signing period.

A UCLA spokesperson said Kelly was only allowed to discuss the high school signees. Kelly said he doesn’t expect any more signings in the early period, but additional players are being recruited for the winter.

The lone committed recruit yet to sign is three-star defensive back Ethan O’Connor, who was not among the six Los Alamitos High School football players to sign NLIs at the program’s off-campus ceremony.

Unsigned recruits who do not sign before the early window closes Friday must wait for the February signing period.

The transfer portal, which opened Dec. 5, is in the midst of a 45-day window that ends Jan. 18 and won’t reopen until May 1.

The Bruins currently have seven college transfers committed: Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee, Purdue left guard Spencer Holstege, California linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, Penn defensive end Jake Heimlicher, Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao, Army running back Anthony Adkins and Princeton punter Will Powers.

Moore, the fourth overall prospect and third-best quarterback in the Rivals rankings, is UCLA’s highest-rated quarterback recruit since Josh Rosen was the nation’s top-ranked quarterback and second-best overall player in the 2015 class.

Moore, who threw 135 touchdowns and amassed more than 10,000 career passing yards in his high school career, was the shocker of the class after flipping his commitment Monday from Oregon to UCLA. An early enrollee, he is expected to compete in spring camp for the starting job to be left vacant by outgoing fifth-year senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the record-setting signal-caller who arrived in Westwood the same year as Kelly in 2018.

Leading up to Moore’s flip, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left the Ducks to take the Arizona State head coaching job on Nov. 27. Then, last Wednesday, the University of California Board of Regents officially approved UCLA’s exit from the Pac-12 Conference to join the Big Ten in August 2024.

Kelly said the recruiting process with Moore started two years ago with quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson. Once there was a coaching change at “the other school,” Kelly said, Moore reached out.

Moore was on campus for an official visit from Dec. 9-11 and the coaching staff also made trips out to Moore’s home in Detroit.

With several Big Ten teams located in the Midwest, including Michigan and Michigan State, there will be several opportunities for Moore to potentially play close to home.

Moore is the first five-star addition on the recruiting trail in the UCLA tenure of Kelly, who is 17-7 over the past two seasons heading into the Dec. 30 Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh. The record is a significant improvement from Kelly’s 10-21 start over the first three seasons.

Moore’s signing was recognized on the jumbotron during the first half of the UCLA men’s basketball team’s game against UC Davis at Pauley Pavilion.