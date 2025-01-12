UCLA juggles ongoing road trip as wildfires continue back home

UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin wasn’t the slightest bit conflicted after he was ejected Friday in the second half of the 22nd-ranked Bruins’ 79-61 loss at Maryland.

Despite losing a third consecutive game, Cronin’s attention immediately turned to the wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area since Tuesday.

"When I got thrown out, I immediately went to my phone, OK? It’s an app called Watch Duty that gives you alerts and it’s saving lives,” Cronin told reporters. “I was texting Christine at my house, who’s my de facto wife and longtime girlfriend, to make sure everybody’s OK and ready to go."