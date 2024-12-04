UCLA keeps four-star CB LaRue Zamorano home

Right before LaRue Zamorano committed to Michigan State this summer, he talked about his two finalists at a local 7on7 tournament.





The four-star cornerback from Corona (Calif.) Centennial was down to Michigan State and Washington and the big reason why the Spartans won out was because of his relationship with position coach Demetrice Martin, who is also a family friend.





In recent days, Martin moved from Michigan State to UCLA and Zamorano wasn’t far behind as on signing day, the four-star announced his pledge to the Bruins after backing off the Spartans only days ago.





“It’s been great,” Zamorano said of his relationship to Martin. “I’ve pretty much always had a relationship with coach (Martin), he’s like an uncle to me. He’s a really good mentor. Me and my family are really comfortable with coach Meat.

“What stood out to me was how involved the coaches are with the players, how connected they are with the players.”





This is a big win for the Bruins.





Although Zamorano was limited this season because of injury, he’s a long, talented and athletic defensive back who can bring versatility to the Bruins’ secondary.





And Corona Centennial routinely pumps out elite players so UCLA should not be done recruiting that program.





If Martin stayed in East Lansing, then this flip probably would not have happened. Since he moved back to the West and to coach at UCLA, Zamorano followed and he might not be the last one.



