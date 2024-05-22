The 2025 Graham (Wash.) Graham-Kapowsin product saw enough to want to commit and announced his decision Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to this past weekend’s official visit to UCLA, tight end Noah Flores was eager to check out Westwood.

Flores is the sixth commit in the class, joining inside linebacker Weston Port, linebacker/defensive end Scott Taylor, running back Karson Cox and cornerbacks Kuron Jabari Jr. and Chase Coleman.

Bruins tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel has been a frequent visitor to the Pacific Northwest and has worked on the relationship with Flores for a year.

“What makes him stand out is his energy,” Flores told Bruin Blitz in late April.

“The care he has for the game definitely makes me want to come play for him.”

Even then, before taking his official, Flores viewed UCLA has a top school — both academically and in athletics.

Flores’ priorities were a strong community around the school, a quality education and environment and a program that can win games.

“UCLA hits all of those,” he said.

Arizona State, California and Texas A&M were among the programs UCLA beat out in Flores’ recruitment.