Transfers from other universities have been in focus for teams early in the year, but junior college players are finding their fit with programs as well during the offseason. UCLA's latest addition to its 2023 class comes from the junior college ranks with College of the Sequoias (Visalia, Calif.) standout offensive lineman Caleb Walker announcing his pledge to the Bruins while on an visit to Westwood.

Walker was only recently offered by offensive line coach Tim Drevno and the UCLA staff, so the process moved quickly with the 6-foot-5 recruit from Visalia.

The Bruins' addition of Walker helps provide some more depth up front after the recent departure of Raiqwon O'Neal. The added bonus of bringing in Walker as a member of the 2023 class is that he still has three more seasons of eligibility and a redshirt year available to use as well.

An injury kept him off the field in 2021 before he emerged as a key offensive lineman for College of the Sequoias in 2022.

Walker saw his recruitment heat up later in the process as he added offers from schools such as East Carolina, Nevada, Utah State, UMass and Coastal Carolina among others.

He is the 15th member of UCLA's 2023 class and the second offensive linemen to join the Bruins in the current cycle alongside Tavake Tuikolovatu.