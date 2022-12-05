UCLA's defense received a boost on the first day players could enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Monday. Hours after entering the portal, Cal sophomore inside linebacker Femi Oladejo announced his commitment to UCLA, where he will provide an immediate impact for the linebacker group with the Bruins.

The Elk Grove native has played in 21 games in his two-year college career, and this season he finished second on the Bears with 91 tackles. His best career performance came earlier at the end of the season when he had 17 tackles against the Bruins.

He also had 4 1/2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery this year at Cal.

Through two seasons, Oladejo has collected 127 tackles, including 63 of the solo variety.

The 45-day transfer window opened Monday allowing players to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal giving permission for other schools to then talk to those players about the possibility of making a move.

Chip Kelly's program was among the most successful teams to utilize the transfer portal in the 2022 season adding key playmakers from across the country including linebackers Laiatu Latu (Washington) and Darius Muasau (Hawaii) and receiver Jake Bobo (Duke).

Oladejo will have two seasons of remaining eligibility with UCLA.