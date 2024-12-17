UCLA lands commitment from ex-Kentucky, USC OL Courtland Ford

Ford is the fourth incoming transfer for the Bruins in the past three days.

Offensive tackle Courtland Ford, who spent the past two seasons at Kentucky and three years at USC, announced Tuesday morning on social media that he is transferring to UCLA for his final season.

The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder joins a group of transfer commits that includes defensive backs Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), offensive lineman Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).

Ford appeared in 15 games for the Wildcats over two seasons, but he made just two appearances at left tackle in 2024 after dealing with a wrist injury in the spring.

Ford transferred to Kentucky after spending the previous three seasons at USC, where he redshirted as a freshman in 2020. He started 11 of 19 games for the Trojans the next two years.

Ford, a class of 2020 high school graduate, signed with USC out of Cedar Hill, Texas, and was rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.

Currently, Ford is ranked 389th nationally by Rivals among all transfers.