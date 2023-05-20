UCLA lands commitment from OL Marquise Thorpe-Taylor
It’s still plenty early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but UCLA has already stocked up on future offensive linemen as the Bruins landed their third OL commit Saturday.
Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound three-star offensive tackle from Tacoma, Washington, announced his decision via Twitter, joining fellow Bruins three-star OL commits Joshua Glanz (a 6-7, 275-pound OT from Chula Vista) and Mark Schroller (a 6-6, 285-pound tackle from Mission Viejo).
In fact, UCLA only has one 2024 commit who isn’t an offensive lineman — four-star DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.
Thorpe-Taylor’s decision comes a week after he took his UCLA official visit. He held offers from eight Pac-12 schools along with a few others.
Watch his highlights here: