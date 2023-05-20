It’s still plenty early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but UCLA has already stocked up on future offensive linemen as the Bruins landed their third OL commit Saturday.

Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound three-star offensive tackle from Tacoma, Washington, announced his decision via Twitter, joining fellow Bruins three-star OL commits Joshua Glanz (a 6-7, 275-pound OT from Chula Vista) and Mark Schroller (a 6-6, 285-pound tackle from Mission Viejo).

In fact, UCLA only has one 2024 commit who isn’t an offensive lineman — four-star DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.