UCLA lands commitment from Oregon transfer OL Jaylan Jeffers

Once a target for UCLA out of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Jaylan Jeffers will end up joining the Bruins after all. The Oregon transfer offensive lineman announced his decision to join the Bruins on Thursday after less than three weeks in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Jeffers played in one game with the Ducks last season and worked with the team through part of spring ball, but he ultimately decided that he would move on. He won’t be moving far as he will remain in the Pac-12 and give the Bruins some more depth along the offensive line.

The redshirt freshman was once rated as the 17th-best prospect in the state of Arizona as a member of the 2020 class. The Bruins were heavily involved in recruiting Jeffers before he ultimately opted to head to Eugene.

Eight of the Pac-12 schools, including USC, ultimately offered Jeffers as a high school prospect. Plus, schools such as Michigan, LSU and Oklahoma State were part of his offer list as well.

The 6-foot-5, 291-pound offensive tackle is the second Oregon player to join UCLA this offseason after defensive back Jaylin Davies picked the Bruins as his next home earlier in the spring.

The Bruins have landed several key transfers this offseason, especially defensively, but Jeffers is just the second offensive lineman to join the team since the end of the season. Rutgers offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal picked UCLA back in January as his transfer destination.

UCLA has been in need of adding more help along the offensive line after losing its two starting tackles at the end of the season. Jeffers should help provide some more depth while starting anew with the Bruins.