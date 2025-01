UCLA head coach Mick Cronin sees a strong close to regular-season nonconference play as a boost to the 15th-ranked Bruins’ toughness when Big Ten play resumes Saturday at Nebraska.

Prior to Thursday morning’s practice, Cronin looked back on his team’s December, including an uptick in 3-point shooting, and where things stand — and still need to improve — on the defensive glass.

Plus, Cronin provided updates on wing Eric Dailey Jr. and reserve forward/center William Kyle III, and more: