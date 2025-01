A pair of players in the UCLA backcourt were instrumental this past weekend in helping the 15th-ranked Bruins close out regular-season nonconference play with a win over then-No. 14 Gonzaga.

Prior to Thursday morning’s practice, guard Skyy Clark and reserve Lazar Stefanovic looked back on their contributions, which included Clark’s defensive rebounding and Stefanovic’s 3-point shooting.

Plus, find out what they had to say about Saturday’s trip to Nebraska and resuming Big Ten play: