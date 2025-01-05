WATCH: UCLA head coach Mick Cronin breaks down 66-58 loss at Nebraska

Coming off a strong month of December shooting the ball, the 15th-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team made just 4 of 28 3-point attempts Saturday in a 66-58 road loss to Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) were paced by 15 points from forward Tyler Bilodeau, who was 6 of 9 from the field while the team shot just 38.6% (22 of 57) overall to go with 15 turnovers.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin discussed his shorthanded team’s struggles scoring and taking care of the ball, particularly from the backcourt, the Huskers’ standout players, and more.

