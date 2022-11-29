UCLA picked up a big playmaker on Tuesday night as Penn defensive lineman Jake Heimlicher announced his commitment to the Bruins.

Coming off an All-Ivy League First-Team and All-Academic Team season, Heimlicher was a finalist for FCS Defensive Player of the Year after recording 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, and ten quarterback hurries.

The Aurora, Colorado native also put up big numbers during the 2021 season, tallying 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks earning All-Ivy Honorable Mention.

Coming out of high school as part of the 2018 recruiting class, Heimlicher had offers from Cal, Colorado, Air Force, Hawai'i, and other programs before ultimately carving out a stellar career at Penn.

Heimlicher will have one year of eligibility remaining.

