UCLA lands commitment from UMKC transfer guard Jamar Brown

Brown, who revealed his decision on Instagram, was a second team all-Summit League selection last season after averaging 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 standout started 29 of 30 games last season and shot 45.3% from the field, including 40.2% on 3-point attempts (70 of 174).

Brown, a Phoenix native who attended Hamilton High School in Arizona, spent the last two seasons at UMKC after transferring from Phoenix College. He was the Summit League’s newcomer of the year and a first-team selection as a junior.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin has now added two guards from the transfer portal. Brown joins New Mexico transfer guard Donovan Dent, the Mountain West player of the year who gave his commitment last week.

UCLA’s backcourt also has guards Skyy Clark and Trent Perry returning, while Dylan Andrews and Dominick Harris entered the portal.