UCLA has landed a commitment from the Lone Star State in defensive back from Dickinson, Texas Donald Warnell.

UCLA offered him officially on Tuesday and was on a plane Friday for an official visit to Westwood. He committed while on his official visit this weekend and is a great get at the defensive back position for UCLA. At 6’1 and 185 pounds, he provides great size and length that can surely be a day 1 impact for the Bruins.

As I watched Warnell’s senior season highlights what was intriguing to see was how physical of a corner he is. He is not afraid to come from the numbers and make a hit on an inside run play. He also does a great job in coverage and his awareness for finding the football in the air also stands out. His length is definitely something that jumps out on tape.

The Texas native will surely have an impact in Westwood early and is a steal of a get for Chip Kelly.