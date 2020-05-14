UCLA has landed its third commitment of the 2021 class in Devin Kirkwood, a four-star defensive back out of Gardena (Calif.) Serra.

Landing Kirwood gives UCLA its third commitment from the SoCal region following defensive end Devin Aupiu from Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica and wide receiver DJ Justice from Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany.

Kirkwood is a huge addition to the Bruins 2021 class and the highest-rated recruit in the class according to the rivals rankings. In the latest Rivals 250 rankings Kirkwood is 181 rated recruit nationally, number eight overall at the athlete position, and the number 18 overall in the loaded state of California.

During his junior year at Serra, Kirkwood accounted for 34 tackles, one interception, and six passes deflected on defense for the Cavaliers.

Kirkwood had an explosive recruitment during the spring even with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing as he hauled in offers many heralded programs. He chose the Bruins over CU Boulder, California, Notre Dame, and Arizona State.

Coach Chip Kelly is doing a great job in this 2021 cycle and this may not be the last four-star recruit we see in this 2021 recruiting class for the Bruins.