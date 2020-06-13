



UCLA has landed a commitment from three-star athlete prospect Isaiah Newcombe out of Gilbert (Ariz.) Casteel. I’ve had the opportunity of watching Newcombe in person numerous occasions, and this is a terrific addition to the UCLA receiver room.

Newcombe checks in at 6-foot-1, and 175 pounds who’s explosiveness as well as his quickness really translates well at the receiver position. This receiver prospect has had a hot spring seeing his recruitment take a soar considerably.

Newcombe committed to the Bruins over the likes of Nebraska, Washington, and Utah.

Newcombe is the ninth overall commitment for the Bruins in the 2021 class and is a terrific addition from the Grand Canyon State. Coming off an electric junior season, expect Newcombe to really take over the high school football scene in Arizona this year and put up some big-time numbers upon his arrival in Westwood.







