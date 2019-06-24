UCLA landed commitment number five when defensive end Myles Jackson (6-3, 235) from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek was offered a scholarship while taking an unofficial visit.

Jackson made his announcement via Twitter, he wrote, “I’d like to thank God for all the opportunities He’s given me, and thank You, for all the colleges that have taken an interest in me and has extended an offer towards me.

“Thank you, my mother, father, and family, for all the sacrifices they’ve made, after a GREAT visit today, I’m proud to announce that I am shutting down my recruitment and that I am officially committed to UCLA.”

Jackson had offers from Army, Air Force, Navy, Louisiana Lafayette, Kent State, Charlotte, Marshall, Colorado State, Savannah State, James Madison, Appalachian State, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, Troy, William and Mary, Holy Cross, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Gardner Webb, Citadel, Liberty, Mercer, Austin Peay, Howard, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Cornell, Columbia, and Yale.

The Bruins get a player in Jackson who is very explosive off the edge. He has the versatility to line up in a two-point stance or play with his hand down. He’s astute and does his job. Jackson plays whistle to whistle and is relentless in pursuit.