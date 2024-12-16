UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger caps season with first-team AP All-American nod

The rags-to-riches, walk-on-to-scholarship story of UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger added another chapter Monday with an Associated Press first-team All-American selection.

Schwesinger, a redshirt junior this past season, became the 91st first-team All-American in UCLA football history and the 14th Bruins linebacker to earn the honor.

The recognition is the third All-American selection for Schwesinger, who was also named a second-team honoree last week by both the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association.

The Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News All-American teams have yet to be announced.

Schwesinger led the Big Ten Conference during the regular season in total tackles (136), total tackles per game (11.3), solo tackles (90), solo tackles per game (7.5) and double-digit-tackle performances (nine). Schwesinger's 90 solo tackles, which actively lead the FBS, were the most by a Big Ten defenseman during the regular season in at least the last 22 years.

The production led to Schwesinger’s inclusion as a finalist for the Butkus Award, which was given to Georgia’s Jalon Walker to honor the nation’s top linebacker.

Schwesinger has yet to formally announce whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to UCLA for another season.