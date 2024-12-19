UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger declares for NFL draft

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger will forego his final year of eligibility and enter next spring’s NFL draft, he announced Thursday evening on Instagram.

Schwesinger had a breakout 2024 season that earned him first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and second-team selections from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association.

“My time in Westwood has been incredibly rewarding,” Schwesinger wrote as part of a graphic announcing his decision. “To Coach (DeShaun) Foster and the entire staff at UCLA, thank you for believing in me.”