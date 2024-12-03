UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger headlines All-Big Ten selections

Four UCLA players earned All-Big Ten Conference honors Tuesday headlined by first-team linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

All of the Bruins’ selections by the league’s coaches were on defense, including third-team linebacker Kain Medrano, honorable mention defensive tackle Jay Toia and honorable mention cornerback Kaylin Moore.

The quartet was part of a defense that owned the nation’s fifth-best run defense in the regular season at 96.2 yards allowed per game.

Schwesinger, a Butkus Award finalist, was selected by both the league’s coaches and media panel. Medrano, Toia and Moore were honorable mention picks by the media.

Schwesinger led the league in total tackles (136), total tackles per game (11.3), double-digit tackle performances (nine), solo tackles (90) and solo tackles per game (7.5). His 90 solo tackles lead the FBS.

The former walk-on’s 136 total tackles are the ninth-most in UCLA single-season history and are the most since former Bruin Eric Kendricks had 139 tackles and won the Butkus Award in 2014.

Medrano was behind Schwesinger with 72 total tackles this season. He had 11 tackles for a loss and tied for the team lead with three takeaways.

Toia was the Bruins’ disruptive force in the middle, often dealing with double- and triple-teams. After briefly flirting with the transfer portal in the spring, the senior returned to rack up 25 tackles — including two for a loss and a sack.

Moore, a transfer from California who did not arrive in Westwood until the summer, made an instant impact and quickly found his way into the starting lineup. He had a team-high eight pass deflections to go with 33 tackles.

The major individual awards in the Big Ten included offensive player of the year Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), defensive player of the year Abdul Carter (Penn State), freshman of the year Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and coach of the year Curt Cignetti (Indiana).