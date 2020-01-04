News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 09:43:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Looks For A Sweep

Chris Smith notched a double-double last time out against the Huskies.
Chris Smith notched a double-double last time out against the Huskies. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (8-6, 1-0 Pac-12) is coming off a game where they played like the team they are capable of becoming upsetting Washington in Seattle.The Bruins displayed defensive grit and didn’t fold in the s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}