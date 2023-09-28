When UCLA head coach Chip Kelly looks back five days later on the aftermath of the Bruins’ 14-7 loss at Utah in the Pac-12 opener, one of the first things that comes to mind is a team that “just didn’t execute to our capability.”

Among the more glaring areas was along the offensive line, which played a big part in freshman quarterback Dante Moore getting sacked seven times and the ground attack producing just 9 yards rushing.

Kelly told reporters Thursday that there are still “communication issues” to be ironed out on a line that includes newcomers Khadere Kounta, Spencer Holstege and Jake Wiley, along with first-time starters Bruno Fina and Josh Carlin.

As for protecting Moore, it’s as plain and simple as execution and technique, Kelly said, and he didn’t see mixing and matching his unit as any sort of excuse.

Fina, for instance, played most of the first half before Kounta took over after halftime.