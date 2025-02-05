Mick Cronin continues to push right buttons in UCLA’s sixth consecutive win

Earlier last month, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin received a call from Michigan State counterpart Tom Izzo.

The Bruins were in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with Cronin lashing out and questioning the toughness of his players after a 19-point home loss to Michigan. Many, this site included, noted a lack of accountability in Cronin’s comments.

After turning that slide into a six-game winning streak following Tuesday night’s 63-61 escape against Izzo’s ninth-ranked Spartans, Cronin was appreciative of the support and essentially the blueprint of how he runs things at UCLA — even if everyone doesn’t agree with all of the methods.

“We talk quite a bit,” Cronin said, noting that Izzo makes a habit out of reaching out to any coaches going through a rough stretch.