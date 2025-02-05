Eric Dailey Jr. hits game-winner to help UCLA slip past No. 9 Michigan St.

LOS ANGELES — When Mick Cronin interviewed for the UCLA head coaching job in 2019, he told then-athletic director Dan Guerrero that he envisioned running a program much like the way Tom Izzo has led Michigan State since the mid-1990s.

On Tuesday night, Izzo commended Cronin for beating his team at its own game in a contest Izzo said was the most physical Big Ten game he’s been a part of “in a long time.”

The Bruins got an off-balance game-winning shot in the lane from Eric Dailey Jr. with 7.5 seconds left to knock off the ninth-ranked Spartans 63-61 at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) sealed its sixth consecutive victory after Michigan State (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) was unable to steal the victory on guard Jaden Akins’ 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

The Spartans lost their second consecutive contest, getting swept by the Los Angeles schools, after winning their first nine conference games.

Both shot below 40% in a match-up par for the course between the two tough, defensive-minded coaches.

The Bruins, who led by as many as 11 points in the second half, owned a 19-4 advantage in points off turnovers and had just three turnovers to the Spartans’ 16.

UCLA guard Skyy Clark scored 13 of his team-high 14 points in the first half. Forward Tyler Bilodeau chipped in 13.

Akins scored a game-high 15 for Michigan State, which lost despite a decisive 45-27 rebounding advantage — including 14-8 on the offensive glass.