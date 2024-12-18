UCLA lures ex-Oklahoma OL Eugene Brooks IV, a local product, back to state

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster has made it no secret that he has grown tired of seeing in-state high school recruits leave California to play elsewhere collegiately.

“Let’s just keep these guys here. You know, if we could find a way to keep the talent in California, this team can just take off,” Foster said in late November.

Foster and his staff are now working to bring some of them back.

Continuing the Bruins’ recent string of transfer commitments, former Oklahoma offensive lineman and ex-Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon product Eugene Brooks IV announced Wednesday morning on social media that he is transferring to UCLA.