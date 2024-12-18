UCLA lures ex-Oklahoma OL Eugene Brooks IV, a local product, back to state

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster has made it no secret that he has grown tired of seeing in-state high school recruits leave California to play elsewhere collegiately.
“Let’s just keep these guys here. You know, if we could find a way to keep the talent in California, this team can just take off,” Foster said in late November.
Foster and his staff are now working to bring some of them back.
Continuing the Bruins’ recent string of transfer commitments, former Oklahoma offensive lineman and ex-Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon product Eugene Brooks IV announced Wednesday morning on social media that he is transferring to UCLA.
The 6-foot-3, 336-pounder adds to a group of transfer commits that includes fellow offensive linemen Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State), defensive backs Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), defensive lineman Ka’eo Akana (Utah) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).
Brooks is UCLA’s seventh commitment since the weekend — including four that committed Tuesday.
Brooks didn’t take long to make his decision after entering the transfer portal Monday.
An offensive guard, Brooks appeared in four games as a freshman for the Sooners — all on special teams.
Out of high school, Brooks was a Rivals150 four-star recruit ranked 134th nationally and sixth at his position by Rivals in the 2024 class.