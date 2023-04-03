Less than a week removed from declaring for the NBA draft and on the day he was named the Naismith national defensive player of the year, UCLA junior Jaylen Clark left open the possibility of returning to Westwood.

As an early entrant, Clark has until May 31 to cement his decision or withdraw from the draft. The 6-foot-5 guard told NCAA.com’s Andy Katz that his agent is NCAA certified so he can retain his college eligibility.

Had his season not been cut short and he been available for UCLA’s NCAA tournament run, Clark’s presence may have been the difference in a Final Four run instead of a Sweet 16 exit at the hands of Gonzaga.

But a lower right leg injury, later revealed to be his Achilles, instead threw a wrench into what could have been a more certain future decision. Clark revealed that his rehabilitation is targeted for 8 to 10 months, which would put him on target for anywhere from December to next February.

The feedback Clark receives in the draft process may ultimately make the decision for him. It’s worth nothing NBA first-round draft picks have guaranteed contracts, whereas early entrants who end up as second-rounders or undrafted free-agents would be making a bet of themselves.

Clark, meanwhile, is among the many athletes who have navigated NIL opportunities, partnering with companies such as Panda Express and others. So there are off-court incentives in returning to the Bruins.

That also poses the question: What does the rest of the roster look like at the moment?