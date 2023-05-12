The UCLA men’s basketball team is now down to just three returning scholarship players following this week’s decisions by Abramo Canka and Mac Etienne to enter the transfer portal.
At least 60% of the Bruins’ starting five will not be back, with a pair of NBA draft decisions pending.
Here’s how things currently stand:
Staying or going?
National defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark and Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year Adem Bona have until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw their names from the pool of early entrants and return to Westwood.
Both are rehabbing injuries, with Clark’s right Achilles the more serious of the two and a return to the court would likely take until early 2024.
Bona, meanwhile, missed two of three NCAA tournament games with a left shoulder injury suffered during the Pac-12 tournament. The 6-foot-10 forward/center reaggravated the injury on a dunk against Northwestern in the second half of his NCAA tournament debut and was sidelined for UCLA’s loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.
