National defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark and Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year Adem Bona have until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw their names from the pool of early entrants and return to Westwood.

Both are rehabbing injuries, with Clark’s right Achilles the more serious of the two and a return to the court would likely take until early 2024.

Bona, meanwhile, missed two of three NCAA tournament games with a left shoulder injury suffered during the Pac-12 tournament. The 6-foot-10 forward/center reaggravated the injury on a dunk against Northwestern in the second half of his NCAA tournament debut and was sidelined for UCLA’s loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.