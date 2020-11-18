BruinBlitz - UCLA Men's Hoops Announces Select Game Times

UCLA ANNOUNCES SELECT MEN’S BASKETBALL GAME TIMES

Bruins to open the season at San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 25

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball program has finalized game times for seven upcoming contests, as announced in coordination with the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday.

UCLA’s season opener against San Diego State is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Viejas Arena. That game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Bruins’ second game of the season, versus Pepperdine at Viejas Arena on Friday, Nov. 27, will take place at either 12 p.m. (PT) or 8 p.m. (PT). That game time and television designation remain to be determined.

UCLA’s home opener against Long Beach State on Monday, Nov. 30, will begin at 7:30 p.m. (PT) and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. The home contest against Seattle on Thursday, Dec. 3, will tip-off at approximately 6 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Schedule details for the Bruins’ home game against California on Dec. 6 have yet to be determined.

UCLA’s home contests against San Diego (Dec. 9) and Marquette (Dec. 11) will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. The matchup against San Diego will begin at 6 p.m., while the game against Marquette is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.





UCLA’s non-conference showdown against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 19, will begin at approximately 1:15 p.m., PT (4:15 p.m., ET). That game is the second contest in a doubleheader, as North Carolina will take on Ohio State earlier in the afternoon. Both of those games will be nationally televised on CBS.





The Bruins’ road game at Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, will be aired nationally on ESPN2. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (PT).

The Pac-12 will announce specific matchups for the Bruins’ remaining 18 league games, along with game times and television designations, at a later date. The Pac-12’s weekly pairings were announced on Oct. 29 and can be viewed here.

UCLA’s upcoming men’s basketball games

Date Opponent Site TV Game Time

Nov. 25 at San Diego State San Diego, Calif. CBS Sports Network 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 vs. Pepperdine San Diego, Calif. (TBD) 12 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 Long Beach State Pauley Pavilion Pac-12 Network 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 Seattle Pauley Pavilion Pac-12 Network 6 p.m.

Dec. 6 California Pauley Pavilion (TBD) TBD

Dec. 9 San Diego Pauley Pavilion Pac-12 Network 6 p.m.

Dec. 11 Marquette Pauley Pavilion Pac-12 Network 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 vs. Kentucky Cleveland, Ohio CBS 4:15 p.m. (ET)

Dec. 23 at Oregon Eugene, Ore. ESPN2 7:30 p.m.

Game times are Pacific unless otherwise mentioned.

Games against California & Oregon are Pac-12 contests.

Game times are subject to change.