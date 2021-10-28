UCLA Men's Hoops Preseason Ranking at No. 2 and Ticket 411

UCLA MEN’S BASKETBALL RANKED NO. 2 IN PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Bruins have been ranked No. 2, nationally, in both major men’s basketball polls (AP, Coaches)

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball team has been ranked No. 2 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll, as released on Thursday.

This marks the Bruins’ highest preseason ranking (Coaches Poll) since being tabbed the No. 2 team in the preseason poll in 2007-08, coming off back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2006 and 2007. UCLA was ranked No. 2 in the preseason 2021-22 Associated Press poll earlier this month.

UCLA’s program was ranked No. 4 in the preseason Coaches Poll at the beginning of the 2008-09 campaign. Including the 2021-22 poll, the Bruins have been slotted in the preseason Coaches Poll (top-25) in 10 of the last 15 seasons. UCLA was ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll one year ago.

The Bruins compiled a 22-10 record last season, winning five straight games in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA concluded its season with an appearance in the Final Four, advancing as the East Region’s champion. UCLA went 13-6 in Pac-12 play and secured a fourth-place finish in the league standings. The Bruins were among four Pac-12 programs to advance to the Sweet 16. UCLA was joined by Pac-12 foes Oregon State and USC in the Elite Eight.

The Bruins advanced to the Final Four for the 19th time in school history and for the first time since the 2007-08 season. After defeating Michigan State in overtime in a “First Four” contest, the Bruins defeated BYU and Abilene Christian to cruise into the Sweet 16. UCLA registered back-to-back wins over Alabama (in overtime) and Michigan to secure the Final Four appearance. UCLA lost to Gonzaga, 93-90, in overtime in the Final Four.

UCLA returns all 10 players who competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including the starting five of Tyger Campbell, Jules Bernard, Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Cody Riley.

The Bruins’ upcoming 31-game regular-season schedule will feature five games against teams currently ranked among the preseason Coaches Poll – No. 4 Villanova (Nov. 12), No. 1 Gonzaga (Nov. 23), No. 20 North Carolina (Dec. 18), and a pair of Pac-12 contests against No. 12 Oregon (Jan. 13, Feb. 24).

In all, the Bruins are scheduled to play 11 games against teams either ranked in the top 25 poll or receiving votes in the poll. Pac-12 opponents USC, Arizona, and Colorado have also earned votes in the preseason poll.

UCLA hosts an exhibition game against Chico State on Thursday, Nov. 4. Game time is 7 p.m. (PT). The team’s regular-season opener will take place against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Game time is 8 p.m. (PT) in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

The Bruins will host No. 4-ranked Villanova in their second game of the season (Friday, Nov. 12). Game time against Villanova is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (PT).

UCLA’s matchup against No. 1 Gonzaga is part of the two-day Good Sam Empire Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UCLA takes on Bellarmine on Monday, Nov. 22, before facing Gonzaga on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Game time against Gonzaga at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m. (PT).

A limited number of season tickets for the upcoming season are available, starting at $349, by clicking here. The “3 Pointer” mini-plan package, which includes a ticket to games against Villanova, Colorado, and Alabama State, is also available by clicking here. UCLA season ticket and mini-plan packages can be purchased online or by calling (310) 206-5991. Early-season single-game tickets are also available for purchase (click here) or by calling the (310) 825-2101.

2021-22 FERRIS MOWERS PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Rank Team Points

1 Gonzaga (29) 771

2 UCLA (2) 709

3 Kansas 705

4 Villanova 658

5 Texas 634

6 Michigan 627

7 Purdue 578

8 Baylor 542

9 Duke 490

10 Illinois 466

11 Kentucky 438

12 Oregon 382

13 Alabama 360

14 Houston 343

15 Arkansas 340

16 Memphis 337

17 Tennessee 280

17 Ohio State 280

19 Florida State 225

20 North Carolina 224

21 Maryland 150

22 Auburn 87

23 Connecticut 73

24 St. Bonaventure 71

25 Virginia 60

Others receiving votes: Michigan State (55), Texas Tech (46), USC (38), West Virginia (18), Indiana (13), Virginia Tech (9), Loyola-Chicago (9), Oklahoma State (8), Arizona (8), Creighton (7), Syracuse (6), Colorado State (5), Drake (4), Richmond (3), Notre Dame (3), Iowa (3), Rutgers (2), LSU (2), Colorado (2), Xavier (1), Nevada (1), Butler (1), Boise State (1).