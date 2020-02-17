News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 15:26:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Men's Hoops Trending Upwards

UCLA men's hoops giving fans something to cheer about.
UCLA men's hoops giving fans something to cheer about. (AP)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

What a difference a month makes. Just four weeks ago, the Bruins were crushed by Stanford 74-59. It was the first victory in Pauley Pavilion since the 2004-05 season.A UCLA fanbase still licking th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}