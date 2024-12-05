UCLA navigates ‘rollercoaster’ early signing day, transfer portal decisions

UCLA started Wednesday morning making a steady climb as the first day of the early football signing period started out smooth, with announcement after announcement rolling in as planned.

There were even a pair of local flips that went the Bruins’ way, with Corona-Centennial four-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano (Michigan State) and Inglewood three-star edge rusher Lucien Holland (Boise State) changing their minds and joining the 2025 class at UCLA.

The Bruins even got some welcomed assurance the previous evening after Hesperia-Oak Hills four-star running back Karson Cox turned away a late pursuit by crosstown rival USC.

But things stalled a little after 10:30 a.m., with the Bruins’ 17th and ultimately final signing already official.

First, three-star Bellflower-St. John Bosco edge rusher Epi Sitanilei proved that the rumors were true as he was wooed away by Ohio State to break his commitment.

Then, as Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was addressing the media while not quite sure what the next two days of the period could bring, any phones set with notifications for Long Beach Poly four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava and teammate and three-star receiver Jace Brown immediately started showing red.

Razorback red, that is.

In a surprise twist, Brown and Iamaleava decided to sign with Arkansas.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster ride today, and that’s what recruiting is,” Foster said as part of his opening statement.