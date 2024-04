While UCLA has been hosting a wave of high school recruits on visits during the first full week of spring camp, the Bruins’ coaching staff also has been making strides in connecting with those who have not yet made the trip to Westwood.

Darius Afalava, a four-star Rivals250 offensive tackle and the top-ranked 2025 recruit in the state of Utah, picked up an offer Tuesday after a conversation with first-year UCLA offensive line coach Juan Castillo.