UCLA OC Eric Bieniemy takes responsibility for slow output

Advertisement

in other news

PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s blowout loss to Indiana

PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s blowout loss to Indiana

A rundown on where the Bruins struggled the most Saturday in their home opener and introduction to Big Ten play.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener

UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener

The Bruins fell into an early 21-0 hole and never recovered Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players react after loss to Indiana

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players react after loss to Indiana

Find out what they had to say Saturday about another slow start, the defense’s issues on third down, and more.

 • Tracy McDannald
Key local targets highlight UCLA's weekend visitor list for Indiana game

Key local targets highlight UCLA's weekend visitor list for Indiana game

Multiple four-star prospects will be at the Rose Bowl this weekend when the Bruins host the Hoosiers.

 • Staff
Indiana vs. UCLA: 5 things to watch in the Big Ten opener

Indiana vs. UCLA: 5 things to watch in the Big Ten opener

A look at the storylines heading into the Bruins’ first-ever conference game in the new league.

 • Tracy McDannald

in other news

PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s blowout loss to Indiana

PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s blowout loss to Indiana

A rundown on where the Bruins struggled the most Saturday in their home opener and introduction to Big Ten play.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener

UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener

The Bruins fell into an early 21-0 hole and never recovered Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players react after loss to Indiana

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players react after loss to Indiana

Find out what they had to say Saturday about another slow start, the defense’s issues on third down, and more.

 • Tracy McDannald
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 18, 2024
UCLA OC Eric Bieniemy takes responsibility for slow output
Default Avatar
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

UCLA offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy shouldered the responsibility Wednesday for the Bruins’ lack of production through two games.

UCLA is averaging just 14.5 points and 290.5 yards per game, with two touchdowns to four turnovers, as part of a 1-1 start to the season and No. 16-ranked Louisiana State on deck Saturday in Baton Rouge.

“My job is to make sure that guys are in the right place doing the right things but when it’s all said and done with, if they’re not performing all of that falls on my shoulders,” Bieniemy said after practice.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
ucla
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for ucla available at this time.
UCLA
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
ucla
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 1
Overall Record
0 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
LSU
2 - 1
LSU
UCLA
1 - 1
UCLA
-24.5, O/U 56.5
UCLA
1 - 1
UCLA
Oregon
3 - 0
Oregon
Finished
UCLA
13
UCLA
Indiana
42
Arrow
Indiana