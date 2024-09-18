UCLA OC Eric Bieniemy takes responsibility for slow output

UCLA offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy shouldered the responsibility Wednesday for the Bruins’ lack of production through two games.

UCLA is averaging just 14.5 points and 290.5 yards per game, with two touchdowns to four turnovers, as part of a 1-1 start to the season and No. 16-ranked Louisiana State on deck Saturday in Baton Rouge.

“My job is to make sure that guys are in the right place doing the right things but when it’s all said and done with, if they’re not performing all of that falls on my shoulders,” Bieniemy said after practice.