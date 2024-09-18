UCLA OC Eric Bieniemy takes responsibility for slow output

in other news
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s blowout loss to Indiana
A rundown on where the Bruins struggled the most Saturday in their home opener and introduction to Big Ten play.
UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener
The Bruins fell into an early 21-0 hole and never recovered Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players react after loss to Indiana
Find out what they had to say Saturday about another slow start, the defense’s issues on third down, and more.
Key local targets highlight UCLA's weekend visitor list for Indiana game
Multiple four-star prospects will be at the Rose Bowl this weekend when the Bruins host the Hoosiers.
Indiana vs. UCLA: 5 things to watch in the Big Ten opener
A look at the storylines heading into the Bruins’ first-ever conference game in the new league.
in other news
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s blowout loss to Indiana
A rundown on where the Bruins struggled the most Saturday in their home opener and introduction to Big Ten play.
UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener
The Bruins fell into an early 21-0 hole and never recovered Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players react after loss to Indiana
Find out what they had to say Saturday about another slow start, the defense’s issues on third down, and more.
UCLA offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy shouldered the responsibility Wednesday for the Bruins’ lack of production through two games.
UCLA is averaging just 14.5 points and 290.5 yards per game, with two touchdowns to four turnovers, as part of a 1-1 start to the season and No. 16-ranked Louisiana State on deck Saturday in Baton Rouge.
“My job is to make sure that guys are in the right place doing the right things but when it’s all said and done with, if they’re not performing all of that falls on my shoulders,” Bieniemy said after practice.
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- PRO
- CB
- WDE
- TE