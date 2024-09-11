UCLA offense aims for better production at home in Big Ten opener
UCLA offense, take two.The Bruins will look to take a significant step forward Saturday when it hosts Indiana at the Rose Bowl in the first-ever meeting between the schools. It will also mark UCLA’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news