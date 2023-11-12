PASADENA, Calif. — The nation's worst red zone offense in the FBS continued to stall time after time Saturday, as UCLA turned to backup quarterback Collin Schlee after a rash of injuries forced him into his first start of the season.

The change did very little, as the Bruins fumbled and turned the ball over on downs twice deep in Arizona State territory in an inept first half that ended with boos raining down at the Rose Bowl.

A struggling UCLA passing offense was upstaged by, of all people, a Sun Devils running back and even a converted tight end who never handled a snap beyond high school to further accentuate its own woes in what amounted to a 17-7 loss.

UCLA (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), which came in converting on just 65.9% of its chances inside the 20-yard line, produced its second scoreless opening half of the season thanks in large part to a pair of Carson Steele runs on fourth-and-short that were stuffed.

Early in the fourth, Steele had another similar fourth-down run stopped short and more boos followed.

"We had the ball down in there tight and felt like we could get the ball in, and then obviously that’s my decision and I was wrong. You know, that’s 100 percent on my shoulders," UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said.

Schlee got the start over Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore at quarterback after both were deemed "emergency" options, if needed, but Kelly said he decided against using either one. Schlee finished 11 of 18 for 117 yards and touchdown without an interception to go with a team-high-tying 51 yards on the ground.

He was shaken up late in the game and was replaced by Chase Griffin on the Bruins' final drive.

Arizona State (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12), which came into the contest ranked 77th on defense in the red zone with teams scoring at an 85% clip, won behind an unconventional offense that featured transfer running back Bo Skattebo and tight end Jaylin Conyers handling a handful of snaps.

The Sun Devils got back starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who exited last week's loss at Utah in the first offensive series. He finished 19 of 34 for 149 yards with an interception, but it was the two non-quarterbacks who produced the biggest passing plays.

Skattebo threw for a 25-yard touchdown on his lone completion late in the third quarter, while Conyers' intended pass drew a key pass interference call as part of a self-inflicted UCLA defensive drive midway through the fourth that led to the final scoring drive.