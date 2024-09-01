in other news
Season opener to serve as homecoming for UCLA’s native Hawaiians
The Bruins expect to have plenty of supporters consisting of family and friends in Hawaii this weekend.
UCLA finalizes 2024-25 men’s basketball nonconference schedule
The finishing touches were put on the nonconference slate Tuesday.
WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe talks return home to Hawaii for season opener
Plus, find out what he had to say Tuesday about the opposing Rainbow Warriors offense, and more.
UCLA begins prep for season opener, Hawaii dual-threat QB Brayden Schager
Plus, get a look at the Bruins’ first depth chart released Monday afternoon.
WATCH: UCLA linemen Jay Toia, Garrett DiGiorgio look ahead to Hawaii
Protecting the quarterback and pressuring opposing quarterbacks were among the topics after Monday’s practice.
in other news
Season opener to serve as homecoming for UCLA’s native Hawaiians
The Bruins expect to have plenty of supporters consisting of family and friends in Hawaii this weekend.
UCLA finalizes 2024-25 men’s basketball nonconference schedule
The finishing touches were put on the nonconference slate Tuesday.
WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe talks return home to Hawaii for season opener
Plus, find out what he had to say Tuesday about the opposing Rainbow Warriors offense, and more.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers was both inconsistent and, at times, gutsy Saturday in an uneven performance that demanded a bit more from a fifth-year senior.
At the same time, Garbers’ instincts were every bit necessary to survive a season-opening scare in a 16-13 comeback victory at Hawaii.
His legs were just as important as his right arm, often dancing around the pocket to avoid pressure. A fourth-quarter scramble and heads-up decision on the game-winning drive to dive for a four-yard gain, but remain in-bounds, helped set up California transfer kicker Mateen Bhaghani’s last of three field goals to pull in front.
Fifty-six whole seconds.
That’s how long two-touchdown favorite UCLA led, needing to erase a 10-point halftime deficit and scoreless opening 30 minutes to leave Honolulu with the first win of the DeShaun Foster era.
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- PRO
- CB
- WDE
- TE