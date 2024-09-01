UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers was both inconsistent and, at times, gutsy Saturday in an uneven performance that demanded a bit more from a fifth-year senior.

At the same time, Garbers’ instincts were every bit necessary to survive a season-opening scare in a 16-13 comeback victory at Hawaii.

His legs were just as important as his right arm, often dancing around the pocket to avoid pressure. A fourth-quarter scramble and heads-up decision on the game-winning drive to dive for a four-yard gain, but remain in-bounds, helped set up California transfer kicker Mateen Bhaghani’s last of three field goals to pull in front.

Fifty-six whole seconds.

That’s how long two-touchdown favorite UCLA led, needing to erase a 10-point halftime deficit and scoreless opening 30 minutes to leave Honolulu with the first win of the DeShaun Foster era.