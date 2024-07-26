Advertisement
UCLA offense looking forward to working in new transfers in fall camp

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addresses reporters Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addresses reporters Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster is pleased with the depth and experience added to his football roster through the transfer portal.

The only challenges, Foster told reporters at Big Ten Media Days earlier this week, came in knowing that at any moment one of his own players could enter the portal and another hole could be opened.

Instead, Foster said, the program “plugged holes.”

“We were able to plug positions that we needed help at and I think we did a good job at that, just getting guys and getting some depth,” Foster said.

On offense, in particular, that meant boosting a running back position featuring returners T.J. Harden and Keegan Jones, but no others with any Division I carries.

