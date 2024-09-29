PASADENA — Against the eighth-ranked team in the country, there was already little margin for error for UCLA. The smallest of openings the Bruins did have Saturday night went for naught. UCLA had issues sustaining drives, and when it did get into Oregon territory finishing such chances in the end zone, in a 34-13 loss at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten), who quickly fell into a 25-3 hole, were a combined 2 of 12 on third and fourth down, and quarterback Ethan Garbers was intercepted twice to go with four sacks as the team lost its third consecutive game. Garbers completed 12 of 20 passes for 118 yards without a touchdown. The Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) generated 433 yards of total offense. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 31 of 41 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

Scoring summary

First quarter 9:39 Oregon: QB Dillon Gabriel to WR Traeshon Holden, 12-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Atticus Sappington), 7-0 Oregon 2:35, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 27-yard field goal, 7-3 Oregon Second quarter 14:55, Oregon: PK Atticus Sappington 41-yard field goal, 10-3 Oregon 11:53, Oregon: RB Jordan James 2-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Atticus Sappington), 17-3 Oregon 9:11, Oregon: QB Dillon Gabriel to WR Tez Johnson, 52-yard TD (2-point conversion GOOD, TE Kenyon Sadiq pass to TE Terrance Ferguson), 25-3 Oregon 2:25, Oregon: PK Atticus Sappington 42-yard field goal, 28-3 Oregon 0:05, UCLA: Safety Bryan Addison 96-yard INT return, 28-10 Oregon Third quarter 7:34, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 54-yard field goal, 28-13 Oregon Fourth quarter 9:37, Oregon: QB Dillon Gabriel to WR Tez Johnson, 12-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Atticus Sappington), 34-13 Oregon

UCLA postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

Trailing 10-3 early in the second quarter, UCLA's second offensive drive ended abruptly. Garbers fired a short throw behind intended receiver Rico Flores Jr. and Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher was there for an interception at the Bruins' 23-yard line. The Ducks quickly took advantage on a 2-yard Jordan James touchdown run to push the advantage to 17-3 with 11:53 left in the half. Then, the floodgates opened. UCLA quickly punted back and Oregon needed just 49 seconds to add to the lead. Gabriel found receiver Tez Johnson open for a 52-yard touchdown and the Ducks poured salt in the wound with a two-point conversion to make it 25-3. Bruins safety Bryan Addison's 96-yard interception with five seconds remaining momentarily stopped the bleeding and pulled UCLA within 28-10 at the half. After trading punts to open the third quarter, the Bruins crept closer on a Mateen Bhaghani 54-yard field goal that just had enough leg to clear the crossbar and cut the deficit to 28-13. Despite the defense pitching a third-quarter shutout, UCLA's minimal momentum stalled just beyond midfield to close the quarter. Facing a fourth-and-3, Garbers' pass, again intended for Flores, was batted into the air by Oregon cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and intercepted by safety Tysheem Johnson at the Oregon 39. The Ducks then put the game away for good on Gabriel's second touchdown connection to Johnson, a 12-yarder to make it 34-13 with 9:37 remaining.

Bruins standout on offense: RB T.J. Harden

Harden had his best performance of the season, finishing with 53 yards on 13 carries. He also produced his two longest runs of the season, breaking for an 18- and 21-yard in the contest.

Bruins standout on defense: Safety Bryan Addison

The transfer from Oregon, who had the game circled on the calendar prior to the start of fall camp, injected life into what was a lifeless crowd in the final seconds of the opening half. Addison stopped the Ducks from adding to a 22-point lead, picking off Gabriel and returning it 96 yards as he stretched out his arms before crossing the goal line. Addison also had eight tackles and broke up a pass.

UCLA play of the game

Here's Addison's touchdown, the first pick-six of his career:

Why UCLA lost

In the most simple terms: Oregon quickly showed why it was the more talented team and never let up. In the first half alone, the Ducks outgained the Bruins 304-54 after running 45 plays to UCLA's 22. Defensively, the Bruins were continually beat over the top by Gabriel, who averaged 10.4 yards per completion through the first two quarters. His top target was Johnson, who finished with 11 catches for 121 yards and two scores on 14 passes thrown his way. The defense also failed to produce a sack for a third consecutive game. In the third quarter, UCLA was unable to take advantage of a pair of empty Oregon possessions to apply any pressure. Still, the Bruins allowed the Ducks to convert 9 of 14 third-down opportunities and were penalized nine times for 86 yards.

