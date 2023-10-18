Most coaches will stress the importance of winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. Prior to last Saturday’s 36-24 loss at Oregon State, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly stressed the importance of winning the 1-on-1 battles.

For the Bruins’ offensive line, getting all five to do so consistently continues to be a work-in-progress.

While UCLA’s overall pass protection has improved each of the last two weeks since allowing seven sacks at Utah, right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio had a considerably tougher time against the Beavers while registering just a 26.9 out of 100 grade from PFF. Only running back T.J. Harden was worse (24.2) and no other lineman dipped below 62.5 for the game.

In the previous two games, it was left tackle Bruno Fina who posted grades of 4.9 (against Washington State) and 0.0 (Utah).

Since that loss at Utah, though, UCLA offensive line coach Tim Drevno has shortened the rotation considerably.

Over the past two games, reserve Siale Taupaki has been the lone lineman off the bench for just three of the offense’s 87 snaps against the Beavers in brief relief of left guard Spencer Holstege. In the win over the Cougars, the starters played all 98 snaps.

Left tackle Khadere Kounta and tackle/guard Jake Wiley, both key transfers who arrived over the summer, have only appeared on special teams in the two games after playing a bigger role in the first four.

“It’s just how Drev deploys those guys,” Kelly said before Wednesday’s practice, adding that factors include performance during the week of practices and the particular matchup in a given week.