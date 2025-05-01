UCLA offensive line remains fluid competition as spring camp winds down

Aside from returning right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, the UCLA offensive line has few assured spots in the rotation as spring camp comes to close this weekend.

Even then, DiGiorgio has been given a look inside at guard as new position coach Andy Kwon searches for the right mix of five starters and depth pieces to rotate in for snaps in 2025.

“Garrett has a significant role and he’s for sure gonna have a spot in there, but he still competing just because you have to compete if you want to be an elite football player,” Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster said before Thursday morning’s walkthrough in lieu of a regular two-hour practice.

Last week, DiGiorgio and Reuben Unije split repetitions at right tackle. The former has been the starter each of the last two seasons, while Unije’s knee has improved each week heading into Saturday’s spring showcase finale at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.