UCLA is entering one of its more important recruiting weekends, with a slew of top-tier offensive linemen headlining its group of 2025 official visitors arriving Friday on campus.

Any true shot of competing in the Big Ten in the future starts with beefing up in the trenches.

The weekend could help give a true gauge of just how well first-time head coach DeShaun Foster and the staff have strengthened relationships with important targets in the class.