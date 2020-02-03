News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 11:06:28 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA Offer NorCal DE/OLB

Bruins targeting Northern California defensive end Akili Calhoun Jr.
Bruins targeting Northern California defensive end Akili Calhoun Jr. (BruinBlitz.com)
Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA offered three-star defensive end Akili Calhoun Jr., from Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty. The talented defender caught up with BruinBlitz and gave his thoughts on his UCLA offer and where his recru...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}