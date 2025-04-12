UCLA offers quartet from Louisiana-based 7-on-7 team on visit

Quarterback Cole Bergeron and receivers Braylon Calais , Roderick Tezeno and Javon Vital toured the Westwood campus and the Wasserman Football Center before each detailed the experience to Bruin Blitz and their respective conversations with second-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s staff.

Four members of the Louisiana-based 7-on-7 team 4th Quarter Mentality left UCLA with scholarship offers after a visit to Saturday’s spring practice.

Bergeron, a 2026 three-star quarterback at Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More, had a relationship with new UCLA offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri dating back to last year while Sunseri was at Indiana and extended an offer.

“It started last April when I was actually at a Rivals camp in Indianapolis. Since I was already up there, he was like, ‘Come see me for a visit,’” Bergeron recalled. “So I went to see him for a visit, we had a strong connection all throughout that summer.”

Bergeron added that he remained in contact through FaceTime as Sunseri was settling into his new job at UCLA this offseason.

Bergeron said that the opportunity Saturday to sit in the meeting room showed that Sunseri is incorporating many of the same concepts at UCLA.