UCLA Offers Seattle OL
UCLA officially offered three-star offensive guard Owen Prentice (6-4, 275) from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea, along with two other power five programs, the same day. Michigan, as well as Pac 12 foe Utah,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news