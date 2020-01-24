News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 10:53:12 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA Offers Seattle OL

Bruins hope to snare Owen Prentice out of the great Northwest.
Bruins hope to snare Owen Prentice out of the great Northwest. (EJ Holland)
Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA officially offered three-star offensive guard Owen Prentice (6-4, 275) from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea, along with two other power five programs, the same day. Michigan, as well as Pac 12 foe Utah,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}