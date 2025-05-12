UCLA official visit gives DT Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais clarity on defense

Heading into his weekend official visit to UCLA, defensive tackle Tufanua Ionatana “T.I.” Umu-Cais was curious to learn of the Bruins’ potential plans for development if he were to end up in Westwood.

The 2026 Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek three-star recruit left campus Sunday with a clear idea that lines up with some of his own visions.

“They made it understood that I would get to play on the side of the ball I wanted to, and on the D-line I would play all techs because it teaches you to understand the whole line and be a better player,” Umu-Cais told Bruin Blitz later that evening.