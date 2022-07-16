UCLA OL Thomas Cole cites mental health in retiring from football

UCLA offensive lineman Thomas Cole announced his retirement from football Saturday, citing mental health struggles that included a suicide attempt earlier in the year.

In a post from his personal Twitter account, Cole said he has not been present at the Bruins’ facility for the past six months.

“This is because at the start of 2022 I made an attempt to take my own life,” Cole wrote. “At first I was regretful that I survived my attempt, but thankfully due to the people at UCLA hospital, Paradigm residential treatment and my therapist Meg, I have come to a much brighter outlook for my own future.

“After months of thorough consideration I have come to the conclusion that football is not conducive for my mental health, and there is more to my life than the game of football.”