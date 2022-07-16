UCLA OL Thomas Cole cites mental health in retiring from football
UCLA offensive lineman Thomas Cole announced his retirement from football Saturday, citing mental health struggles that included a suicide attempt earlier in the year.
In a post from his personal Twitter account, Cole said he has not been present at the Bruins’ facility for the past six months.
“This is because at the start of 2022 I made an attempt to take my own life,” Cole wrote. “At first I was regretful that I survived my attempt, but thankfully due to the people at UCLA hospital, Paradigm residential treatment and my therapist Meg, I have come to a much brighter outlook for my own future.
“After months of thorough consideration I have come to the conclusion that football is not conducive for my mental health, and there is more to my life than the game of football.”
Cole, who was absent from spring camp in April, is the second Bruins football player in more than a month to retire and cite his mental health.
In June, defensive back Martell Irby retired and detailed his own struggles in a rap video posted to his YouTube account.
Cole joined the Bruins as an early enrollee in 2021. He did not appear in a game in his lone season.
Cole was a three-star prospect out of San Luis Obispo HS.