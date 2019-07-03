UCLA On the Recruiting Path Less Traveled
There seems to be a lot of fear among some UCLA fans with the way recruiting is going during the Chip Kelly era. First of all, there have only been two recruiting classes, and the Bruins are in the...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news