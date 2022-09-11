PASADENA — Less than two hours before kickoff Saturday, UCLA wide receiver Kam Brown jogged out of the tunnel in shorts in a light hoodie with cutoff sleeves. It was the same look sported by all the Bruins who took part in early warm-ups.

An hour later, Brown was fully dressed and fielding punt returns along with the likes of Jake Bobo and Logan Loya. Like Brown, Loya did not play in the season opener a week prior.

While Loya ultimately made his season debut and took over punt return duties, Brown was among a handful of UCLA players held out for undisclosed reasons. A second week in a row listed as a starter on the depth chart ultimately meant nothing.

While cruising to a 45-7 win over Alabama State, the first HBCU to play against UCLA, head coach Chip Kelly opted to give his reserves an extended look.

That meant no star running back Zach Charbonnet, who also dressed and practiced all week. Though, the UCLA radio broadcast reported that he was limited Thursday, a session not open to the media on game weeks.

While he did not play fortune teller and project Charbonnet’s availability for the upcoming week of practice, Kelly hinted that the decision could have been made by the doctors and trainers.

“I don’t make those decisions,” Kelly said.