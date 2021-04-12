BruinBlitz - UCLA Outdoor Home Sporting Events to Open to Team Guests Beginning April 16

LOS ANGELES — In compliance with state and county public health guidance, UCLA outdoor home sporting events will be open to a limited number of team guests, beginning April 16.

Seating at these events will be limited in order to comply with updated state public health guidance for higher education and college athletics that has been adopted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, as well as city, county and campus COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Tickets will not be available to the general public, and non-ticketed guests should not come to the competition venues. The UCLA campus remains closed to the general public.

UCLA will communicate with student-athletes and coaches regarding the process and protocols for their family members and guests to attend these outdoor home sporting events.

Per current state guidelines, attendance will be limited, and all spectators must be California residents. Seating will be confined to blocks of four or fewer seats with members of a single household. All spectators will be required to show proof of in-state residency. Spectators will be required to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines, sit only in their assigned seats, and wear face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

The first outdoor home event that will be open to team guests this year will be the women's tennis match vs. USC on Friday, April 16 at 1:30pm at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Other home outdoor events that day are softball vs. Oregon State at Easton Stadium at 4pm and baseball vs. Utah at 6pm at Jackie Robinson Stadium. Other outdoor sports with remaining home competitions are men's tennis, women's water polo, beach volleyball and track & field. Complete schedules are available at uclabruins.com/calendar.



